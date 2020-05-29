Lockdown 4.0: Get ready for the COVID-19 shopping experience

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Life is slowly limping back to normalcy. After the Delhi government’s directive on May 18, local markets in green zones have opened albeit in 40-50 per cent of their strength, so that people don’t crowd these spaces. All shop owners are consistently sanitising their stores. Staff members and customers entering the store are being told to wear masks, while those who enter without wearing one are given a mask upon entry. Social distancing is being maintained, even inside the store. At big showrooms, thermal screening is being done daily for both the staff and the visitors.

Beauty service aggregator Yes Madam that began its operations in green zones is strictly following 13 safety protocols. Before resuming services, the company trained its staff on safety paraphernalia like PPE kits, using their own conveyance, sanitising tools, and choosing only digital modes of payment. “We told our staff to download the Aarogya Setu app as per the government directive. Our customers trust us with their health, and we want to stand by their faith,” says Mayank Arya, Director, Yes Madam, lauding its registered beauticians, who are going an extra mile to circumvent the COVID-19 outbreak.

Atul Jain

Atul Jewellers has a rotation-based system in place for its staff – each member reports for 15 days a month, on alternate days. The showroom follows social distancing and other Covid guidelines. A staffer at the entrance does thermal screening for each customer and also provides a mask, if required. “Further, we have allocated one person to each client from entry to exit to minimise the risk which intermingling with more people may cause,” says owner Atul Jain. “Once the client leaves, all the jewellery pieces that the client touched are sanitised with a special alcohol-based spray, and the countertops are cleaned using a disinfectant spray,” he adds. To prevent overcrowding at the showroom, the company has requested its clients to visit only by prior appointment.

Garment store owners, too, are being vigilant about sanitisation. “Post-trial, garments are re-steam ironed and isolated for 24 hours. The trial rooms are sanitised each time a customer uses it. We let customers in only by prior appointment,” says Akhil Duggar Jain, Executive Director, Madame, adding that a few of their stores have implemented an omni-channel strategy to minimise human interaction. “Further, we only accept digital payments to make shopping, hassle-free and hygienic,” he says.

Real estate player MRG World has started its operations with 33 per cent of its staff strength. “Those who depend on public transport have been told to work from home. At office, we are taking full care of sanitisation, hygiene and social distancing. Masks and gloves are must for all,” says Vikas Garg, Deputy Managing Director, MRG World.

“Even we will function with 33 per cent staff, the rest will work from home. For those in office, besides face masks and gloves, caps will also be compulsory. ,” says Ambika Saxena, Co-Founder, Cotech Management.

Organisations like Shinco which deal in electronic consumer goods like TV, mobiles, laptops etc are taking extra care with their technicians who visit homes for installations. This involves taking the technicians’ body temperature before they leave office to ensuring they are equipped with masks, cap and gloves.

At the customer’s premises too, guidelines like social distancing, sharing OTP instead of signature, calling customer on phone instead of pressing the doorbell, leaving all belongings outside the door, and sanitising hands before entering, are followed.