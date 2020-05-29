Traders’ body writes to L-G about sanitation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trader’s body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying no sanitisation operations have commenced in any market of the capital even 10 days after opening of shops, raising the risk of Covid-19 spread.

The traders’ body said an emergency meeting of the Delhi government, police and other concerned departments should be convened with trade representatives to chalk out a strategy to combat Covid-19 in markets. “We are constrained to bring to your kind notice that even after 10 days of opening of shops, no sanitisation operations have commenced in any market of Delhi. Commercial markets which are the first contact points of people are in very shabby condition, dirt and filth can be seen anywhere, loads of garbages can also be seen in markets which have now become potential source of spreading of Corona in Delhi,” CAIT said in its letter to the L-G.

It said the insanitary conditions in the markets can lead to the spread of coronavirus infections.

“There is no inspection of any authority for visualising the situation on ground level of commercial markets and it seems that very casual is being adopted by government Authorities,” CAIT said.

With PTI inputs