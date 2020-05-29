STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Traders’ body writes to L-G about sanitation

It said the insanitary conditions in the markets can lead to the spread of coronavirus infections.

Published: 29th May 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trader’s body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying no sanitisation operations have commenced in any market of the capital even 10 days after opening of shops, raising the risk of Covid-19 spread.

The traders’ body said an emergency meeting of the Delhi government, police and other concerned departments should be convened with trade representatives to chalk out a strategy to combat Covid-19 in markets. “We are constrained to bring to your kind notice that even after 10 days of opening of shops, no sanitisation operations have commenced in any market of Delhi. Commercial markets which are the first contact points of people are in  very shabby condition, dirt and filth can be seen anywhere, loads of garbages can also be seen in markets which have now become potential source of spreading of Corona in Delhi,” CAIT said in its letter to the L-G.      

It said the insanitary conditions in the markets can lead to the spread of coronavirus infections.
“There is no inspection of any authority for visualising the situation on ground level of commercial markets and it seems that very casual is being adopted by government Authorities,” CAIT said.

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp