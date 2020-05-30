STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
101 containment zones in Delhi at present, say officials 

The containment zones are thoroughly barricaded and sealed to prevent any unauthorised exit or entry. Inhabitants of the zone are supplied essential items at their doorsteps.

A containment zone being sanitised by corporation workers (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of containment zones in Delhi has gone up to 101 with the city reporting over 2,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases in past two days, the Delhi government officials said.

The districts with higher containment zones included North (21), South-East (16), South (13), South West (12) and North West (10), official figures showed.

The districts with lower number of containment zones are West Delhi and New Delhi, three each, North-East (4) and East (5), the figures showed.

A total of 1,106 coronavirus positive cases were reported in past 24 hours, according to Delhi government health bulletin.The figure was over 1,000 on Thursday.

An area reporting three or more positive cases of infection is turned into a containment zone to check further spread of the virus.

In Delhi, a total of 152 containment zones were formed in past over two months, out of which 50 have been reverted to normal status. The normal status of a containment zones is restored after no fresh case is reported for 28 days after the last case.

The containment zones are thoroughly barricaded and sealed to prevent any unauthorised exit or entry. Inhabitants of the zone are supplied essential items at their doorsteps.

With PTI inputs

