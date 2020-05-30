COVID-19: BJP to protest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health infrastructure failures, Congress too lashes out

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress slammed Delhi government for ‘poor and inadequate’ health infrastructure as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the national capital.

Alleging that health infrastructure in the city has collapsed, Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that party workers would protest in all 70 assemblies on Saturday against ‘false claims’ and ‘negligence’ of Kejriwal government.

“Kejriwal is running the government on Twitter, press conferences and advertisements. He is deep slumber despite the rapid increase in Corona infection cases. To awake CM, Delhi BJP will protest in all 70 Legislative assemblies on Saturday. Office bearers of the local unit, MLAs and other leaders will participate in the protest,” said Chahal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that Kejriwal should apologise to the people of Delhi for misguiding and misleading them regarding the actual Covid-19 data, which is an attempt to cover up failures and incompetence of his government. The Congress also hit out at the government saying that to hide its inability, CM is spending lavishly on advertisements urging patients for home quarantine.

“Kejriwal government is confused and has no proper strategy to contain the virus. He has not bothered to interact with his cabinet colleagues to formulate a strategy to check the coronavirus. He has been taking unilateral decisions and now put out full-page advertisements at enormous cost to the exchequer to tell the people on how to remain on -home isolation,” he said.

Expressing concern, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the way infection cases had increased, undoubtedly indicates Kejriwal government’s failure.