Delhi University's Social work department students told to vacate hostel

The notice was issued by the hostel warden on May 27 asking the residents to vacate it by Friday.

Published: 30th May 2020 09:02 AM

University of Delhi

Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s Department of Social Work Hostel has asked the students staying there to vacate their rooms or else they will be charged Rs 200 for rent, while the mess services will be discontinued.

Seven students from Ladakh, Assam, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country have been stranded at the hostel, which has a strength of 80 inmates, since the lockdown was imposed.

The notice was issued by the hostel warden on May 27 asking the residents to vacate it by Friday.“As per the University of Delhi’s current academic calendar, the summer vacation starts from May 26. As per our hostel rules, the hostel remains closed for the residents during this period. Individualised service cannot be entertained. If a resident stays in the hostel on vacation, there will be charges/fines as per this hostel rules vide rule no-10.4. The mess shall remain closed from the evening of May 29,” Pratap Chandra Behra, the warden of the hotel, said in the notice.

The students have alleged that the warden and hostel authority are pressuring them despite these difficult times.“Today is the last day, they closed the mess. What will we eat in the lockdown? There is no option to eat outside the hostel,” a student on condition of anonymity told this newspaper.

Another student said there was no such notification issued by the university or any other hostel of the varsity. Since the lockdown, the residents are fully cooperating with the staff and the administration, The mess has been functional with only one staff on a rotational basis. We have been getting only daal and rice at lunch and roti-sabji on at dinner, Still, we did not complain,” said the student said.

Another resident said: “It is mental harassment on us by the hostel authority.”The students said they had also written to the proctor, the registrar of the university and tried to contact them, but did not any response.

