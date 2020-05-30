STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DGCA says locust swarms pose threat to flights, issues directives

The aviation regulator, DGCA, on Friday directed pilots and engineers to remain alert as locust swarms pose a serious threat to flights while landing and taking off.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

A swarm of locusts.

A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The aviation regulator, DGCA, on Friday directed pilots and engineers to remain alert as locust swarms pose a serious threat to flights while landing and taking off.

In a circular to airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said generally locusts are found at lower levels and, therefore, pose a threat to aircraft in the critical landing and take-off phase of the flight.
“As far as possible, it is strongly advised that flights should be avoided through any known locust swarm. The only favourable aspect is that locusts do not fly at night, thus providing a better opportunity to sight,” the DGCA has noted.

“Almost all air intake ports of the aircraft will be prone to ingestion in large numbers if the aircraft flies through a swarm (areas like engine inlet, air-conditioning pack inlet etc.),” it said. Flying through swarms can also hit sensors and instruments, leading to incorrect readings, especially unreliable airspeed and altimeter indications.

“Though an individual locust is small in size, the impact of large numbers on the windshield is known to have impacted the pilot forward vision. This is a grave concern during landing, taxi and take-off phase. Use of wipers at times may cause the smear to spread, even more, the pilot should consider this aspect prior to opting to use wipers to remove locust from the windshield,” the aviation watchdog said.

Large swarms can also obstruct visual ground contact over a large area, the agency said, asking air traffic controllers to let pilots know if locust swarms are spotted. Huge swarms of desert locusts are destroying crops across several states, prompting authorities to step up their response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DGCA locust swarms
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp