‘First-aid’ to manage stress

By Express News Service

Therapist Rachna Singh’s Stress Diaries is an interactive self-help book that talks about the day-to-day issues many of us face. With pen and paper exercises and examples, the book asks the reader to walk the path of introspection. “This book is like a first aid medical kit at home. For most people, there is always a time between feeling a certain discomfort and going to the therapist. This is where the book helps,” she says.

Singh further adds that therapy is certainly recommended if issues remain unresolved. “This book has chapters on stress, anger management and other emotional troubles frequently faced by a number of people. But, I am not saying that it can replace professional therapy,” she says.

According to her, multitasking is a huge concern today, and people who need to multitask must build strong emotional resilience for which they must go in for physical exercises.