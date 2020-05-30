Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD says no heat wave till June 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moderate rains lashed the national capital and neighbouring areas on Friday evening, bringing respite to the residents reeling under intense heat.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 40.4 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was docked at 22.6 degree Celsius. Humidity levels remained between 34 per cent and 62 per cent.

The relief came after the heat wave intensified in the city between May 24 and May 27 with the mercury touching new highs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the current weather condition will sustain over the Delhi-NCR region till June 1.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather condition is due to the western disturbance affecting northwest India and easterly winds from Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted light rain, lightning and squally winds gusting to 50-60 km per hour with isolated hailstorms for Friday evening.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said that the rainfall has contributed to the improvement of air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the “satisfactory” category at 112 microgram per cubic metre.

“Delhi’s AQI is likely to improve further to the lower end of moderate to the satisfactory category in the next two days. The wind direction is not favourable for any significant dust transport to Delhi,” it added.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, the Meteorological Department said here.

In Punjab, Patiala registered a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees below normal.