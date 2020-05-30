STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD says no heat wave till June 1

In Punjab, Patiala registered a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees below normal.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

A view of a Delhi street during the rainfall in New Delhi on Friday

A view of a Delhi street during the rainfall in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moderate rains lashed the national capital and neighbouring areas on Friday evening, bringing respite to the residents reeling under intense heat.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 40.4 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was docked at 22.6 degree Celsius. Humidity levels remained between 34 per cent and 62 per cent.

The relief came after the heat wave intensified in the city between May 24 and May 27 with the mercury touching new highs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the current weather condition will sustain over the Delhi-NCR region till June 1.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather condition is due to the western disturbance affecting northwest India and easterly winds from Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted light rain, lightning and squally winds gusting to 50-60 km per hour with isolated hailstorms for Friday evening.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said that the rainfall has contributed to the improvement of air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the “satisfactory” category at 112 microgram per cubic metre.

“Delhi’s AQI is likely to improve further to the lower end of moderate to the satisfactory category in the next two days. The wind direction is not favourable for any significant dust transport to Delhi,” it added.
Chandigarh recorded a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, the Meteorological Department said here.

In Punjab, Patiala registered a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees below normal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi NCR Delhi rains IMD
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp