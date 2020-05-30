STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sixth COVID-19 death in Noida, total cases now rise to 387

According to officials, this was the highest single-day discharge of COVID-19 patients in the district so far.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 90-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, the sixth coronavirus fatality in Noida, officials said on Friday.

Nine more cases were reported in the district on Friday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 387, while the number of active cases came down to 91 as 28 more people were discharged on Friday, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

As many as 290 patients got discharged so far with the recovery rate rising to nearly 74 per cent on Friday, according to statistics. The nonagenarian man, a resident of Noida Sector 40, was admitted to Sharda Hospital, a dedicated private COVID-19 facility, on Wednesday where he died the next day, the officials said.

“He was referred from another private hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 by a private lab. His report was being counter-checked for COVID-19. He died of acute respiratory infection with severe sepsis on May 27. He was a known patient of diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease,” Dohare said.
Among the new patients are a 43-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man from Sector XU III, a 35-year-old man from Swasthya Vihar ‘ all three in Greater Noida, he said.

A 25-year-old man in Sector 45, a 32-year-old male in Hoshiyarpur, a 36-year-old woman from Naya Gaon in Sector 81, a 24-year-old woman from Sector 22, and a 49-year-old man from Sector 50, all in Noida, also tested positive for COVID-19, the officer said. He said of the 28 patients were discharged on Friday, 25 were at the Sharda Hospital and the rest at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). Among those discharged were two women aged 90 and 78 years.According to officials, this was the highest single-day discharge of COVID-19 patients in the district so far.

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
