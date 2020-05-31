STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: With morgue full, Delhi's RML hospital procures refrigerated container to store bodies

The refrigerated container can store around 12 bodies at a time and has been placed near the mortuary, RML medical superintendent Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj said.

Published: 31st May 2020 09:42 AM

Refrigerated container being placed at RML hospital mortuary to keep dead bodies on Saturday as RML hospital mortuary is facing lack of space for dead bodies during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre-run RML hospital here has procured a refrigerated container to store bodies in view of coronavirus fatalities as its morgue is full, official sources said.

The refrigerated container can store around 12 bodies at a time and has been placed near the mortuary, RML medical superintendent Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj said.

The hospital which has been treating COVID-19 patients since February has so far recorded 172 deaths due to the disease, Bharadwaj said.

"Our mortuary at the hospital is small and the refrigerated container has been procured to augment the capacity as a precautionary measure. Besides bodies of COVID-19 patients, people admitted at the hospital die from other events too," she said.

So far the hospital has seen over 1,412 admissions related to COVID-19 out of which many patients have been discharged following recovery.

