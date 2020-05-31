STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rains lash parts of Delhi, temperature drops below 30 degree celsius

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday with the possibility of very light rain.

Published: 31st May 2020 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

A man holds an umbrella as he walks during rain in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

A man holds an umbrella as he walks during rain in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday bringing the mercury down and also leading to waterlogging on some stretches of the city roads.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average while the minimum was 20 degrees Celsius.

It gauged 2.2 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent.

The Palam Observatory recorded 10.2 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road 2.7 mm, Ayanagar 35.1 mm, Delhi University 24.5 mm, Najafgarh 2 mm and Sports Complex 1 mm of rainfall.

The rains, brought in by continued influence of western disturbance affecting northwest India, led to waterlogging in Burari and neighbouring areas of north Delhi.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday with the possibility of very light rain.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

With another western disturbance expected in northwest India in the first week of June, a heat wave is not likely to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department''s regional forecasting centre, said the effect of the current western disturbance and easterly winds will reduce significantly by Sunday evening.

He said the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to increase by two to four degrees Celsius from June 1 to June 3.

"However, the mercury will remain below 40 degrees Celsius over most places and heat wave conditions will not return," he said.

A fresh western disturbance and southwesterly winds along with the formation of a low pressure system in the Arabian Sea will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR, Srivastava said.

These two systems will lead to thunderstorm and light rain over Delhi-NCR between June 3 and June 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
temperature Rains Delhi
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp