Rains lash parts of Delhi, temperature drops below 30 degree celsius

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday bringing the mercury down and also leading to waterlogging on some stretches of the city roads.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average while the minimum was 20 degrees Celsius.

It gauged 2.2 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent.

The Palam Observatory recorded 10.2 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road 2.7 mm, Ayanagar 35.1 mm, Delhi University 24.5 mm, Najafgarh 2 mm and Sports Complex 1 mm of rainfall.

The rains, brought in by continued influence of western disturbance affecting northwest India, led to waterlogging in Burari and neighbouring areas of north Delhi.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday with the possibility of very light rain.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

With another western disturbance expected in northwest India in the first week of June, a heat wave is not likely to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department''s regional forecasting centre, said the effect of the current western disturbance and easterly winds will reduce significantly by Sunday evening.

He said the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to increase by two to four degrees Celsius from June 1 to June 3.

"However, the mercury will remain below 40 degrees Celsius over most places and heat wave conditions will not return," he said.

A fresh western disturbance and southwesterly winds along with the formation of a low pressure system in the Arabian Sea will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR, Srivastava said.

These two systems will lead to thunderstorm and light rain over Delhi-NCR between June 3 and June 5.