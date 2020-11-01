STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi model of combating dengue lauded across India: CM Arvind Kejriwal

A few days ago, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had attributed the same to the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign led by Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the AAP-led Delhi government’s mega campaign against vector-borne diseases entered its ninth week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital has again defeated the mosquito-borne tropical disease.

“Owing to the aggressive campaign by the Delhi government this year, no dengue-related death has been reported in the national capital. Delhi has again defeated dengue this year. The cases were further reduced,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“We have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from dengue,” the CM said earlier. Kejriwal last Sunday had also declared that dengue was “under control” in the city like the previous year.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier credited the Kejriwal government’s anti-dengue campaign for no dengue-related deaths this year and tweeted, “Delhi people did it! No death due to dengue this year... There is also a sharp fall in number of cases compared to the figures reported last year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign Rs 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ has been made a success by you all.”

Last week, the anti-dengue campaign of the Delhi government got support from celebrities such as singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who encouraged the citizens of Delhi to religiously follow the dengue prevention guidelines such as inspecting their residences for signs of stagnant water, draining the accumulated water or adding a layer of oil or petrol to it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

