STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Enough beds available for Covid patients’: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain reassures residents

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 5664 cases of coronavirus, the fifth consecutive day with positive reports crossing the 5,000-mark.

Published: 02nd November 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the national capital witnessing a steep rise in daily number of Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that sufficient number of beds are available to handle the patient count.

“At present, 40 per cent of beds are occupied in the national capital. We still have around 9,500 beds available in hospitals,” he said.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 5664 cases of coronavirus, the fifth consecutive day with positive reports crossing the 5,000-mark. The positivity rate was recorded at 12.69 per cent. At present, the city has got more than 34,000 active Covid cases, of which, over 20,000 cases are under home isolation.

ALSO READ | Do not get tired of wearing masks: Satyendar Jain urges Delhiites

South District Magistrate BM Mishra said that there are currently 1,000 Covid-19 patients admitted at the Sardar Patel Covid Centre in Chattarpur — the largest set up which hold over 10,000 patients.

However, ICU beds in city hospitals are running short, as shown in the Delhi government’s Corona App. Out of 794 ICU beds with ventilators, 573 are occupied which accounts for 72 per cent of the total capacity. Hospitals such as Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, Deep Chand Bandhu have less than 5 ventilator beds available. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Batra, Max Shalimar and Patparjang, Maharaja Agrasen, Apollo Indraprastha and few other hospitals are already out of ventilator beds.

Addressing the issue of the recent spike cases, Jain on Sunday said that ‘aggressive contact tracing’ was the primary reason for the sudden increase in numbers. “If a person tests positive then his entire family and the people in contact have to be tested, thus more cases. Earlier six-seven contacts of a positive person were traced, now this number has crossed 15,” Jain said. According to him it is this style of aggressive contact tracing which has resulted in the sudden spike of Covid cases.

DTC, Cluster buses resume services with full capacity

DTC and Cluster buses resumed plying with full seating capacity on Sunday, with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot urging travellers to wear masks and observe Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

In a tweet, the DTC said intra-state movement of buses has been permitted with full seating capacity on a trial basis, subject to the condition that no passenger will travel standing and without a mask.

Owing to closure of offices, the number of passengers on Sunday was relatively low. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID cases covid 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp