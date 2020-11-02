Nurses of Hindu Rao, other North Corporation-run hospitals go on indefinite strike

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of nurses of the Hindu Rao Hospital and a few other North Corporation-run facilities on Monday went on an indefinite strike over their pending salaries for August-October.

The strike called by Nurses Welfare Association (NWA) of the largest municipal hospital comes after the outfit wrote a letter to North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash over non-payment of salaries and said it will ‘begin indefinite strike from November 2’.

“We were left with no other option but to go on a strike. We have a family to run too. Does the NDMC think we will continue to work without salaries? We already did for three months without pay in interest of patients. About 650 nurses are on strike,” said Indumati Jamwal, head of the NWA.

She said nurses of Kasturba Hospital, Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital and Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital have also joined the stir.

The members of RDA of the HRH had gone on an indefinite strike, seeking release of salaries due for three months.

Meanwhile, teachers from the civic body-run schools had staged a demonstration outside Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta’s house over pending salary for the past four months.

“We have not been paid salary for the past four months now, no pension given to those retired from 6 months. It is the festive season but we have never received a Diwali bonus for 5 years now. We have not been given arrears for the last six years as well,” said Seema Mathur, Executive Committee Member, All India Primary Teacher Federation.

BJP unit chief’s defence

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta also tweeted that he met and addressed the MCDs teachers delegation. He tweeted “Teachers are not getting salaries as Delhi govt is not releasing Rs 13,000 crore of MCDs.

We stand with our teachers in this distressing time & if needed, will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also. I have assured them two months of salary before Diwali.”