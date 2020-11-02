STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two DDCA employees test COVID positive, Kotla undergoes sanitisation drive before polls

Two employees Neeraj Sharma and Pradeep Banerjee have tested COVID-19 positive and have been advised 18 days of home quarantine.

Published: 02nd November 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects samples from a Delhi District Cricket Association DDCA employee for COVID-19 test in New Delhi Monday Nov.2 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Feroz Shah Kotla premises is undergoing another round of sanitisation drive after two Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) employees have tested positive for COVID-19, days before the state unit's elections.

However, the elections for the post of treasurer and four directors will be held as per schedule from November 5 to 8 at the Kotla premises.

"Two employees Neeraj Sharma and Pradeep Banerjee have tested COVID-19 positive and have been advised 18 days of home quarantine. Their offices have been shut down and entire premises will be sanitised," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Monday.

He informed that elections will be held as per schedule.

"The elections are on as per schedule and all kinds of health safety protocols are in place," Manchanda said.

On the election-front, former BCCI president CK Khanna's wife Shashi is the front-runner to become the next treasurer as she is pitted against Gautam Gambhir's uncle Pawan Ghulati.

The four candidates for directors' post from the Khanna faction are Harish Singla, Harsh Gupta and Manjit Singh and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi & Districts Cricket Association DDCA Feroz Shah Kotla COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp