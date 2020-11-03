Attention Delhiites: Brace for colder than usual November this year, say experts 

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: With the onset of November, the temperature at night has started dropping further. As per the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature of the national capital on Monday was 10.8 degree Celsius, the lowest so far this season.

According to experts, the temperature in Delhi for November is expected to go down further.

“Usually the temperature that we are seeing now happens in the last week of November, but this time it is early. The temperature started dropping from October end onwards. There hasn’t been much snowfall in the hills, so cold winds from that region are yet to start affecting Delhi’s weather. There are no cloud cover absences of strong western disturbances,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of IMD.

As per Srivastava, the winter chill this time, it is likely to be colder than previous years. The last time Delhi saw the temperature drop to single digit in November was in 2017 when it touched 7.6 degree Celsius.

“In November also, the night temperature is likely to remain lower than compared to previous years,” added Srivastava.Mahesh Palawat, from private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, said that the absence of strong western disturbances which cause humid winds to blow into the city is also a reason behind the temperature drop.

Dry and cool northwesterly winds have been prevailing and according to Palawat the minimum temperature is expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

The month of October was the coolest in 58 years in the national capital, according to IMD. The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962 when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius, it said.