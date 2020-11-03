STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government announces resumption of inter-state bus services from November 3

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said all precautions against the spread of Covid-19 have been put in place for resumption the inter-state bus services.    

Published: 03rd November 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi buses

Image of DTC buses used for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday announced resumption of inter-state bus services from November 3 by allowing the three ISBTs here to operate at 50 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity. 

The move comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the city with over 5,000 new cases being reported daily for the last few days.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said all precautions against the spread of Covid-19 have been put in place for resumption the inter-state bus services.    

“As Delhi resumes Inter-state bus service on 03.11.20, from 3 ISBTs, we’re ensuring all precautions/SOP are in place. Sanitization of buses at origin & at ISBTs, thermal screening of passengers & crew, Passengers to mandatorily wear mask, testing camps in case of any illness,” he tweeted.

In an order, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) that operates the inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) said the inter-state bus services will reopen at the Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmiri Gate and Anand Vihar ISBTs from November 3.

“The SoPs will be done through markers on ground and waiting areas, similar to the ones in all buses and metro. Testing camps for RAT/ RT-PCR have also been created at all three ISBT’s. Any passengers found having high temperature post thermal screening or found woth symptoms/ asymptomatic passenger with signs of illness will be tested at the camp,” said the transport official.

The three ISBTs used to cater to daily 3,500 trips of inter-state buses from UP, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarkhand and other states, and 2,000 trips of local buses. Strict ban on use of gutka and other tobacco products will be enforced at the ISBT premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi interstate buses Delhi buses
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp