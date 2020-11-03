Delhi government announces resumption of inter-state bus services from November 3

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday announced resumption of inter-state bus services from November 3 by allowing the three ISBTs here to operate at 50 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity.

The move comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the city with over 5,000 new cases being reported daily for the last few days.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said all precautions against the spread of Covid-19 have been put in place for resumption the inter-state bus services.

“As Delhi resumes Inter-state bus service on 03.11.20, from 3 ISBTs, we’re ensuring all precautions/SOP are in place. Sanitization of buses at origin & at ISBTs, thermal screening of passengers & crew, Passengers to mandatorily wear mask, testing camps in case of any illness,” he tweeted.

In an order, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) that operates the inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) said the inter-state bus services will reopen at the Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmiri Gate and Anand Vihar ISBTs from November 3.

“The SoPs will be done through markers on ground and waiting areas, similar to the ones in all buses and metro. Testing camps for RAT/ RT-PCR have also been created at all three ISBT’s. Any passengers found having high temperature post thermal screening or found woth symptoms/ asymptomatic passenger with signs of illness will be tested at the camp,” said the transport official.

The three ISBTs used to cater to daily 3,500 trips of inter-state buses from UP, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarkhand and other states, and 2,000 trips of local buses. Strict ban on use of gutka and other tobacco products will be enforced at the ISBT premises.