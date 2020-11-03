Detecting Covid traces through sewage

By Express News Service

While the government is focusing on mass testing and vaccination trials, Civic-technology firm Transerve Technologies has created a geospatial sewerage surveillance warning system that can help detect primary traces of Covid-19 in a community, before any official case is reported.

The proposed solution has three key components – Fecal Sludge Management tool SaniTrack, a web and mobile solution for desludging, tracking, disposal and collecting payment; Sani Tab, a mobile app for collecting the details from the citizens; and GIS platform for spatial-temporal analysis called Transerve Online Stack.

Transerve Technologies is a Goa-based firm that does all its business development in their Delhi office in Connaught Place. Co-founder Ashwani Rawat says, “There have been surveys where traces of coronavirus were found in sewage water across the globe, which have acted as a precursor to the infection in a particular area and helped in creating containment zones. But in India, most of the places don’t have a connected sewage system. The private septic tanks are cleaned by private truck owners, which are on contract with municipal bodies.”

Ashish Raj and Ashwani Rawat of Transerve Technologies; desludging process

Whenever a citizen makes a call for desludging, this system will identify the septic tank, shares Rawat. “Transerve Online Stack is an analytics platform that will collect the details of all the properties and houses and their private septic tanks. The truck detail will be collected along with the trip details, which will make it easier to identify the source of infection. The login credentials can also be given to the testing labs that will do the testing and put in the results that will be reflected in our app Sani Track. Those areas will be notified immediately, and the areas will be marked red on the app. But for this, the government, the treatment plants, the company managing desludging, and our system will have to work in an aggregated environment,” says Rawat, adding that once the trace of coronavirus is found, the further testing based on these results can be done in a comprehensive manner.

In India, approximately 38 per cent of households dispose of their wastes into septic tanks, and 33 per cent of households are connected to a piped sewer system. The proposed geospatial sewerage surveillance solution can cover these 70 per cent households.

COO Ashish Raj says, “FSM has already been implemented in Tamil Nadu and Nashik district in Maharashtra, but the dimension of coronavirus testing is still being discussed. Now that we know this virus is not going to go anywhere, we have been vocal about the testing.”

The system can be accessed by the government and they can even provide access to the public too, if they wish. It will take two months to implement the system in Delhi-NCR, and testing can be started from the first day. “We are in initial talks with the Delhi government, but the government has certain other things on their agenda, so the things are moving very slow. But if we can make more noise about it, it will help in expediting the process,” says Rawat.