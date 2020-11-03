Man, wife held for killing 17-year-old niece in northeast Delhi 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly killing their 17-year-old niece by hitting on her head with an iron rod and later stuffing her body inside a bed box at their house in northeast Delhi’s Nandnagri area, police said on Monday.

The minor girl was living with Vakeel Podar (51) and his 45-year-old wife for some time now and was pursuing her studies from Delhi, they said.

A decomposed body of the girl found stuffed inside a bed at a house in Leprosy colony complex in Tahirpur area of Nandnagri in northeast Delhi was recovered on October 25, police said.

According to police, the girl had been missing since October 23.

Statement of the girl’s aunt was recorded and it came to notice that the woman’s husband, Podar, was also missing from the house and this rose suspicion, they said.

During initial investigation, the victim’s aunt told police that on October 23, she left for begging at 5.30 am and when she returned at around 12.30 pm, she didn’t find her niece at home. She enquired the same from her husband Podar, who informed her that he had left her niece in the orphanage at Ghaziabad, police said.

During investigation, it came to notice that Podar was not seen in the locality since October 23, Ved Prakash Surya, DCP-Northeast, said.

(With PTI inputs)