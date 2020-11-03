‘Spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi due to festive season, laxity’: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi is due to the festive season, the Centre said on Monday, adding that efforts will be made for more testing, contact tracing and treatment, especially in critical zones.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the national capital, which is witnessing a third surge in cases. To contain the chain of transmission, home secretary issued a series of directions, including that of carefully regulating metro travel.

“The recent surge in the number of active cases was attributed to the festival season, which has witnessed greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of safe covid behaviour,” the MHA said. The hospital bed situation is reported to be under control with 57 per cent of 15,789 dedicated beds being vacant, according to an official statement.

While the new and total active cases are going up, the administration is focusing on testing, contact tracing and treatment, officials said. It was, however, highlighted both by the Delhi government officials and Delhi Police Commissioner that there has been no let-up in enforcement and awareness generation.

The strategy to contain the spread in Delhi, especially keeping in view the festival season and decreasing temperatures accompanied by rising pollution, was discussed at length with representatives of the Ministry of Health and the experts, who were also present in the meeting.

It was decided to concentrate efforts in certain key areas, such as targeted RT-PCR testing in critical zones such as restaurants, market places, barber shops and salons, gear up the availability of medical resources including beds, ICUs, and ventilators as a pre-emptive measure and ensure high degree of contact tracing along with monitoring of quarantined contacts so as to suppress and break the chain of transmission, the statement said.

It was also decided to enhance enforcement selectively, accompanied by greater awareness creation through targeted IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaigns and ensuring that all cases under home isolation were monitored and shifted to hospitals well in time, before any deterioration in their medical condition, as per the statement.

Home secretary while appreciating Delhi government’s efforts, stressed the need for reaching out to the residents of Delhi to sensitise them about safe Covid behaviour through RWAs, ‘mohalla’ and market committees, public announcement systems, message on police vehicles among others.

He also informed that the situation would be reviewed again in the coming week, along with other districts of the NCR.

The meeting was attended by VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Secretary, Ministry of Health, Director General, ICMR, Chief Secretary and other senior officers of the Delhi government and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

National capital records 5,664 new cases

The city recorded 5,664 new cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 3.92 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 13 per cent. The death toll has risen to 6,562 with 51 more fatalities.