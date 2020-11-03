STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court seeks police reply on pleas by eight foreigners for deportation

A magistrate court had on August 24 discharged them of all charges under which they were chargesheeted in the absence of any record or credible material against them.

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday sought reply of the police on pleas filed by eight foreigners, discharged of charges of allegedly being negligent and attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here in violation of the government guidelines issued in wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, seeking deportation to their countries.



The police had challenged the order before the sessions court, which is pending.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav issued notice to the police and directed them to file the reply by November 6.

The applications, filed through advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh, stated that though the foreigners were discharged of all charges and their passports were released, necessary orders directing deportation and closure of Lookout Circular (LoC) against them were not granted.

The application further said that the Supreme Court had on October 15, granted them liberty to move formal application before the trial court for deportation as per the law.

They foreign nationals were chargesheeted under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were also booked under section 51 (obstruction) Disaster Management Act, section 14 (1) (b) (violation of visa norms) of Foreigners Act and Section 3 (disobeying regulation) of Epidemic Diseases Act.

While discharging two foreigners each from Indonesia and Thailand, and one each from Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Jordan, the court had said perusal of the entire charge sheet and other documents placed on record showed that they were not present or participated at the Makaz during the period.

