STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Stubble burning: Pusa bio-decomposer successful; will tell SC, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi has found a solution to the problem of crop residue burning and "no state can now make any excuse", he told reporters in Hiranki village in North Delhi.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said "Pusa bio-decomposer" was successful in Delhi and the city government will inform the Supreme Court that it is an effective way to prevent stubble burning.

Delhi has found a solution to the problem of crop residue burning and "no state can now make any excuse", he told reporters in Hiranki village in North Delhi.

Pusa bio-decomposer is a solution developed by the scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, which can turn crop residue into manure in 15 to 20 days and therefore, can prevent stubble burning.

The 'Pusa bio-decomposer' was sprayed free of cost in non-basmati rice fields in Hiranki village in Narela.

"Pusa bio-decomposer has been successful. It has completely decomposed the stubble and turned it into manure. Farmers can now start the sowing of the next crop in the fields," the chief minister said.

"We are going to tell the Supreme Court, too, that it is an effective way to prevent stubble burning," he said.

"The people of Delhi and the Pusa institute have found a cost-effective solution to the problem of stubble burning.

I hope this is the last year that we are tolerating it (pollution due to farm fires). Now states cannot make any excuse," Kejriwal said.

He said he had earlier talked to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar over the phone about Pusa bio-decomposer.

"He (Javadekar) said it will be used in other states the next time if the experiment was successful in Delhi," the chief minister said.

On Sunday, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution rose to 40 per cent, the maximum so far this season, according to a central government agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi stubble burning Arvind Kejriwal Pusa bio-decomposer
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp