BJP appoints 70 senior leaders to ensure cleanliness in Delhi amid Diwali season

The BJP in Delhi has engaged 70 experienced leaders and functionaries to assist its councillors to maintain cleanliness and effective sanitation services during the festival season.

Published: 05th November 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

BJP Flag used for representational purposes. (Photo| PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP in Delhi has engaged 70 experienced leaders and functionaries to assist its councillors to maintain cleanliness and effective sanitation services during the festival season. Each leader will be assigned an assembly seat where he or she will be working closely with the local councillors to ensure timely garbage removal, cleaning of roads and urinals.       

Virender Sachdeva, Delhi BJP vice-president and convener of the 'special sanitation drive' launched in view of the upcoming festivals - Diwali and Chhath Puja, said the nominated leaders would act as facilitators enabling the party ruled three municipal corporations to deliver their best.

"The senior and experienced leaders - former MLAs and councillors - will work in tandem with the elected representative of the municipal bodies and monitor the regular cleanings and garbage disposal. They will guide and suggest measures to improve cleanliness further. The decision to rope in was taken because most of them have vast experience of the organisation and have held key positions in civic bodies in the past," said Sachdeva.

The team set up for purpose comprises several former and incumbent office bearers of the Delhi BJP.  The two general secretaries - Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Harshdeep Malhotra have been made in-charge of Karawal Nagar and Vishwas Nagar Assembly respectively. 

Sachdeva will look after Krishna Nagar and other two vice-presidents - Ashok Goel Devraha and Sunil Yadav - have been given Rajendra Nagar and Patel Nagar.

All prominent leaders who have been entrusted responsibilities are former MLA Subhash Sachdeva (Rajouri Garden), former north Delhi mayor and general secretary Ravinder Gupta (Sadar Bazar) and spokespersons - Praveen Shankar Kapoor (Kasturba Nagar), Harish Khurana (Tilak Nagar) and Aditya Jha (Ghonda).

"The purpose of the exercise is to ensure effective and timely lifting of garbage and debris, cleaning of markets and streets, and repair of damaged and cleaning of the urinals," Sachdeva said.

