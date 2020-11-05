STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks replies of DU colleges funded by AAP government over non-payment of staffers salaries

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 9, when another similar petition is to be heard.

Published: 05th November 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of 12 Delhi University colleges, which are fully funded by the AAP government, on a plea challenging the decision asking the institutes to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the Students Society Fund (SSF).

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the 12 colleges and asked them to respond to the petition filed by Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), which has challenged the October 16 order of Delhi government asking the institutes to pay the salaries of over 1,500 staff -- both teaching and non-teaching -- from the students fund.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 9, when another similar petition is to be heard.

"Let some money come to these colleges and teachers also," the judge orally observed.

The high court said the October 23 interim order, putting a stay on the decision asking the 12 DU colleges to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the students' fund, will continue till further orders.

The 12 colleges which are affiliated with the Delhi University and are fully funded by the Delhi government are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Bhagini Nivedita College, DeenDayal Upadhyaya College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women's College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College (DU), Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

The high court had on October 23 issued notice to the Directorate of Higher Education, Delhi University and Delhi government and sought their replies on the petition by DUSU.

It had earlier observed that in the blame game between the AAP government and DU colleges, teachers cannot be allowed to suffer.

It had also observed that DU is the guardian of all its colleges and there is some responsibility of the varsity to put things in order and solve the issues.

DUSU, in its plea filed through advocate Jivesh Tiwari, has said: "Such arbitrary and illegal usage of the money raised by the students for their academic welfare has forced the petitioner who represents the students of the university as a union, to come to this court for quashing of such illegal, unjust and arbitrary order that is unjust and violative of the rights of the students as a whole."

DU's counsel had said the varsity is supporting the students' petition and that their fund cannot be used for paying teachers salaries as it will amount to cheating the students.

Staff at colleges has not been paid for the last three months.

The plea said the Directorate of Higher Education has directed the 12 colleges, which are 100 per cent funded by the Delhi government, to exhaust and utilise the funds gathered by the students with respect to the Students Society Fund (SSF) maintained by the respective colleges for and by the students.

"...the impugned actions are bad in law and violate the rights of each and every student that has contributed to such SSF and usage of the such Funds for the payment of salaries will be highly objectionable as their lies no reason or precedent for the usage of such student funds for payment of salaries from colleges which are 100 per cent funded by the respondent no.3 (Delhi government)," it said.

The government order has said, "Having taken notice that salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges, affiliated to Delhi University and fully funded by the GNCT of Delhi, are outstanding/not being paid due to ongoing Special Audit/non-release of Grant-in-Aid, the Hon'ble Dy CM has ordered/permitted : outstanding salaries to the Teaching and Non-Teaching staff be released immediately from the SSF as has been done in the past, till the process of Special Audit is completed/further installments of GIA (under the Salary Head) are released."

For the purpose, requisite permission for utilising the Students Society Fund (SSF) for payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff is hereby accorded, the order has said.

"If any salaries remain unpaid after the SSF has been exhausted, the remaining amount will be paid by the Directorate of Higher Education after receipt of formal request from the concerned college(s)," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC Delhi High Court Delhi University AAP government Delhi government
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp