'Harassed' by principal, Delhi teacher tries to end life

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A guest teacher at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in south-east Delhi's Molarband tried to immolate himself on Wednesday, accusing the principal of harassment.

The teacher, Rahul Malik, a resident of Vasant Vihar in Haryana’s Palwal, consumed some poisonous substance and tried to set himself ablaze using petrol at the school in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur area, the

police said.

According to DCP (South-East) RP Meena, Malik has been working as a guest teacher at the school since 2013. He told the police that the principal called him to the school daily even though government guidelines stipulate his attendance on alternate days, and harassed him, driving him to attempt suicide.

"Today, a PCR call was received at the Jaitpur police station regarding a person who was trying to set himself on fire at a Molarband government school. On reaching the spot, we found the teacher tried to put petrol on himself," said Meena. "Due to continuous harassment by the school principal, the teacher tried to commit suicide. He has been admitted to the AIIMS," said the police.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)