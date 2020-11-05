STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Minor rape victim gives birth on her terrace in north Delhi

The police said they recovered the infant wrapped in a cloth, but no further information was received regarding the baby.

Published: 05th November 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old rape victim delivered on the terrace of her house in north Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The police said they had received a PCR call on October 31. The caller informed them about a newborn baby.

The police said they recovered the infant wrapped in a cloth, but no further information was received regarding the baby. Later, the police checked CCTV footage of the area. "We received information on Saturday night regarding the infant. The police reached the spot and rushed the baby to a hospital. When we checked the CCTV footage of the area, the baby was found with a girl," a senior police officer said.

 The police traced the girl who said she was raped by a 60-year-old man about eight to nine months ago and did not inform her mother about it as she was scared, he said. The officer said that she covered the infant with a cloth and put the baby near a shop far from her house and left the spot. 

A case under various sections of rape and the Protection of POCSO Act was registered and the accused man, who is a shopkeeper, has been arrested.  The girl lives with her mother who works as a domestic help.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Act Delhi Police Delhi rape victim
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp