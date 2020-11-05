Minor rape victim gives birth on her terrace in north Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old rape victim delivered on the terrace of her house in north Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The police said they had received a PCR call on October 31. The caller informed them about a newborn baby.

The police said they recovered the infant wrapped in a cloth, but no further information was received regarding the baby. Later, the police checked CCTV footage of the area. "We received information on Saturday night regarding the infant. The police reached the spot and rushed the baby to a hospital. When we checked the CCTV footage of the area, the baby was found with a girl," a senior police officer said.

The police traced the girl who said she was raped by a 60-year-old man about eight to nine months ago and did not inform her mother about it as she was scared, he said. The officer said that she covered the infant with a cloth and put the baby near a shop far from her house and left the spot.

A case under various sections of rape and the Protection of POCSO Act was registered and the accused man, who is a shopkeeper, has been arrested. The girl lives with her mother who works as a domestic help.