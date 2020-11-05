Noida Metro takes its journey towards inclusion of transgenders

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

On October 27, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) dedicated its Sector 50 Metro Station to the transgender community. This first-of-its-kind initiative by a Metro system in India was a big step in promoting inclusivity and normalising meaningful participation of trans members in everyday life.

The New Indian Express speaks to three of the six trans members recruited in different roles by the NMRC at the ‘Pride Station’.

Mahi Gupta, Ticket Office Machine (TOM) operator

I migrated from Bihar to Mumbai where I got my sex changed (man to woman). In Mumbai, I did multiple jobs: trained orphan kids in IT, worked at an NGO, gave tuitions. I came to Delhi in February 2020, and soon after, the lockdown happened. I knew the NMRC had dedicated its Sector 50 Metro Station to the pride community, and followed their updates.

When I got to know of the jobs being offered, I also applied. After three rounds of tests – practical, theory and written – and an interview, I was selected. Out of the 25 shortlisted, six of us got the jobs – four transwomen and two transmen. People still think of us as kinnars/hijras.

Back home in Katihar, the situation is more difficult. But it is not entirely their fault, there is no education. My parents also didn’t accept me in the beginning, but now they are fine with who I am. The environment here is very congenial. I train new comers, and everyone is happy with my performance.

Panya Pawar, Ticket Office Machine (TOM) operator

I am from Shahdara, and am 12th pass. My schoolmates were very supportive, but the ones in college used to pass lewd comments and I stopped going to college. I left the idea of studying further and decided to take up a job. I was interested in fashion designing, but it is a costly course, so I settled on learning make-up. My work as a make-up artiste took me to many states in India.

I got in touch with the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation through the helpline for transgenders, through which I got to know of the NMRC offering jobs to trans-people. I am very happy today, and I now want to take up my studies through a private/correspondence course.

I live in a joint family, and thankfully they don’t have a problem with me being a transperson. My family is happier now that I am part of the mainstream. More organisations should come forward, and offer us jobs. We are all human beings. Why should we be discriminated?

Kunal Mahor, Housekeeping

I am from Faridabad, but I live in Sarita Vihar with my family. I was born a woman and now am a man. I am 10th pass. I was very keen on studying further, but faced a lot of problems in school and my neighbourhood because of which I had to leave home and come to Delhi. I have learnt patient care from VIMHANS, Nehru Nagar, and worked for over five years in this field.

Then, I learnt to drive at Azad Foundation, Kalkaji and worked as a driver for two years. I changed my sex in 2017, but after that I couldn’t get my licence renewed and couldn’t find a job for long. In 2019, I rented a shop and started selling crockery items.

Just as my business was picking up, the lockdown happened. I faced heavy losses, and came under debt. Through an old contact I got to know of this job and got selected in the housekeeping department. It took me some time to learn the work, but I am happy now.

My colleagues are cooperative. No one looks down upon me or makes fun of me. Maybe now, I will resume studying.