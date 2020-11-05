STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution soars to 42 per cent, season's highest

Experts said that raging farm fires and a fall in the wind speed and temperatures pushed air quality in Delhi-NCR to the worst levels in around a year on Thursday.

Published: 05th November 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles seen moving through thick smog as the air quality deteriorates with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere, in New Delhi

Vehicles seen moving through thick smog as the air quality deteriorates with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution rose to 42 per cent on Thursday, the maximum so far this season, according to a central government air quality monitoring agency. Experts said that raging farm fires and a fall in the wind speed and temperatures pushed air quality in Delhi-NCR to the worst levels in around a year on Thursday.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the farm fire count in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and neighbouring areas increased significantly and stood at 4,135 on Wednesday, the highest this season so far.

SAFAR said the boundary layer wind direction is northwesterly - favourable for the transport of pollutants from farm fires. "The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was estimated at 42 per cent for Thursday," it said.

Stubble burning accounted for five percent of Delhi's pollution on Wednesday, 10 per cent on Tuesday, 16 on Monday and 40 on Sunday. Last year, the stubble contribution to Delhi's pollution had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1, according to SAFAR data.

NASA's satellite imagery showed a large, dense cluster of fire dots covering Punjab and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. SAFAR predicted conducive conditions for dispersion of pollutants over the next two days. "Better dispersion condition and not so low daytime boundary layer height is predicted for the next two days which is likely to improve AQI unless more than estimated fire-related emission takes place," it said.

According to CPCB data, PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 561 microgram per cubic meter (µg/m3) at 10 am -- the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 637 µg/m3. PM10 levels below 100 µg/m3 are considered safe in India.

PM10 is particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometers and is inhalable. These particles include dust, pollen and mold spores. The levels of PM2.5 - finer particles which can even enter the bloodstream - were 347 µg/m3 at 12 noon.

PM2.5 levels up to 60 µg/m3 are considered safe. Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 472 at 12 noon. It was 279 at 10 am on Wednesday. All the 36 monitoring stations recorded the air quality in the ''severe'' category.

The neighbouring cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Noida also recorded ''severe'' levels of air pollution. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Earth Sciences Delhi air pollution Delhi smog Stubble burning SAFAR
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp