STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Waqf Board employees begin indefinite strike over salaries

According to the protesting employees, 150 staff and Imams and Muezzins of about 300 mosques haven’t been paid for nine months.

Published: 05th November 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The employees of Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) began indefinite strike over non-payment of their salaries for months. Nearly 50 staff abstained from work and sat outside the Board’s office in Daryaganj in protest from morning to 5 pm.

According to the protesting employees, 150 staff and Imams and Muezzins of about 300 mosques haven’t been paid for nine months. “Due to restrictions in place because of Covid pandemic, only 50 people started to strike today. As several women workers are also part of the strike, it has been decided that we will start our protest from 9 am to 5 pm daily until the issue is resolved. We had approached all the concerned authorities...

When they failed to give any assurance, we were left with no option to start agitation,” said a DWB official.  A Delhi government official said that as the board is without a chairman since February, financial transactions such as payment of power bills and fuel purchases are also pending.

Monetary assistance to about 1,300 beneficiaries registered with the DWB including widows and disabled has also not been released for months. In October, the employees had written to Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar, chairperson of the Delhi Minority Commission, DWB CEO Tanvir Ahmed, and members of the board requesting them to resolve the issue.

Himal Akhtar, member of the board, said that he had already written to the CEO to call a meeting of all members. “I have already made a request to the CEO to release their salaries but it seems that the authority is not inclined to resolve the issue,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Waqf Board Delhi Waqf Board protests All India Imam Association
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp