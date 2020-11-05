Waqf Board employees begin indefinite strike over salaries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The employees of Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) began indefinite strike over non-payment of their salaries for months. Nearly 50 staff abstained from work and sat outside the Board’s office in Daryaganj in protest from morning to 5 pm.

According to the protesting employees, 150 staff and Imams and Muezzins of about 300 mosques haven’t been paid for nine months. “Due to restrictions in place because of Covid pandemic, only 50 people started to strike today. As several women workers are also part of the strike, it has been decided that we will start our protest from 9 am to 5 pm daily until the issue is resolved. We had approached all the concerned authorities...

Employees of Delhi Waqf Board begin protest over non-payment of their salaries. @KhanAmanatullah @CMODelhi pic.twitter.com/iHi8Y0emZa — Muhammed Parvez Sultan Ebrahimپرویز سلطان ابراہیم (@theparvezsultan) November 5, 2020

When they failed to give any assurance, we were left with no option to start agitation,” said a DWB official. A Delhi government official said that as the board is without a chairman since February, financial transactions such as payment of power bills and fuel purchases are also pending.

Monetary assistance to about 1,300 beneficiaries registered with the DWB including widows and disabled has also not been released for months. In October, the employees had written to Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar, chairperson of the Delhi Minority Commission, DWB CEO Tanvir Ahmed, and members of the board requesting them to resolve the issue.

Himal Akhtar, member of the board, said that he had already written to the CEO to call a meeting of all members. “I have already made a request to the CEO to release their salaries but it seems that the authority is not inclined to resolve the issue,” he said.