Gang creates fake govt job websites, dupes 27,000 people of over Rs 1 crore

The gang offered over 13,000 fake jobs through fake sites www.sajks.org and www.sajks.com, said the police.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has arrested five members of a gang for running fraudulent job racket and duping over 27,000 people of Rs 1.09 crore.

The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell (CyPAD) busted the racket operating from Hisar in Haryana.

According to police, the gang duped the victims through fake websites in the name of fictitious entity Swastha Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan (SAJKS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The gang offered over 13,000 fake jobs through fake sites www.sajks.org and www.sajks.com, said the police. Over 15 lakh SMS with link of the fake websites were sent to jobs seekers for registration. According to DCP (CyPAD) Aneysh Roy, the matter came to light after the Cyber Cell received a complaint from a job aspirant.

The complainant said he had applied for various job openings and paid online fees believing it to be a genuine website offering government jobs.

“After initial enquiries, a case of cheating and forgery was registered and an investigation was taken up by a team of cyber cell supervised by ACP Raman Lamba, CyPAD,” said Roy. During the investigation, tit was revealed that the gang members were siphoning out the cheated money from ATMs in Hisar.  One of the gang members, Amandeep was arrested while withdrawing cash from an ATM in Hisar, police said.

Police later arrested Ramdhari, Surender Singh, Sandeep and Joginder Singh from various parts of Haryana and Delhi. Their associate Vishnu Sharma is still at large. “The mastermind, Vishnu and Ramdhari, who runs an Online Examination Centre outsourced for conducting government recruitment tests, misused the data of job aspirants appearing at that centre,” said the police.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

