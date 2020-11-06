STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JNUSU to boycott varsity's convocation ceremony over research fund cuts

Despite not even conducting vivas for a majority of passing out scholars, the farce of this convocation is being organised to satisfy the egotistic departing Vice Chancellor, JNUSU President said.

Published: 06th November 2020 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Aishe Ghosh

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has decided to boycott the varsity's convocation ceremony later this month over alleged research fund cuts and vivas of many PhD scholars not being conducted even after submission of thesis.

"In yet another brazen display of arrogance and insensitivity, despite not even conducting the vivas of many of the PhD scholars more than a year post submission, the JNU administration has announced a convocation on November 18," JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said in a statement.

"Students of JNU earn their doctorates through years of undeterred hard work and overcome insurmountable odds to be able to submit their theses. However, the administration true to its character has decided to insult the research scholar community," she said.

"Despite not even conducting vivas for a majority of passing out scholars, the farce of this convocation is being organised to satisfy the egotistic departing Vice Chancellor," she added.

Ghosh claimed, "Eight hundred rupees is being extorted to attend an online session and receive an online degree with absolutely no concern for the students who have nothing in the way of experience except the empty platitudes of a VC who has worked tirelessly to try and jeopardise their research. The university has cut funds for journals, bungled recruitment and dismantled research".

