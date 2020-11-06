Trotting back to normalcy

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

When the pandemic filtered in through our borders, it gradually permeated every facet of our lives: work, home, and play. Offices began working from home, homes became medically-swabbed fortresses, and play of any kind became an exercise without spectators.

It is the reason that in order to kick-start the equestrian calendar post-Covid-19, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is organising an annual competition usually held under the aegis of FEI (Fédération Equestre Internationale).

The Dressage World Challenge 2020, which took place in the Capital over the last two days and is set to move to Bengaluru for the coming weekend.

It is a calendar event which, this year, will have no spectators.

“The latest MHA guidelines have indicated that there can be up to 200 people in an indoor setting, while there is no set ceiling on outdoor events.

That being said, we are playing it as safe as we can and not allowing in the public at this juncture,” says Colonel Jaiveer Singh, Secretary-General, EFI, noting that “these are unprecedented times, and it’s best to play it safe.”

The EFI, a body dating back to 1967, has, since the pandemic, promulgated a comprehensive Covid protocol by incorporating the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and WHO in conjunction with the FEI’s own.

Aiming to promote the equestrian activities in general, the Indian Army, in particular, has been extending all possible support to these ancillary activities, in which India has been allowed to field 80 participants, 40 each in the events at Delhi and Bengaluru.

Otherwise, only 40 participants take part as a rule. This time, rules are out the window, presumably because it’s safer outdoors.

Given these are the first equestrian events being held after the onset of Covid-19, this time the Army has volunteered to provide infrastructure, manpower, medical and also the veterinary teams needed to resume equestrian activities held up due to Covid challenges. This event will also be a good exposure to the Indian riders aiming to participate in the (hopefully) upcoming Asian Games in 2022.

The FEI World Dressage Challenge (WDC) is an International Development Competition supported and organised globally by the FEI. A good performance by Indian riders in this competition will help Indian participants to feature in the subsequent world rankings. FEI brings out world ranking, regional ranking on the basis of the scores of riders in such competitions.

With the Delhi leg concluding yesterday, the Capital’s first in place were Raju Singh on Herlicen (Youth Class), Colonel Rohit Dagar on Veer (Senior I Class), Ms Paridhi Joshi on Sevilla (Senior II Class), LD Yad Ram on Azad (Prix St Georges Class), and Gaurav Pundir on GSE’s Escobar (Intermediate Class).

STEP UP

The term Dressage is a French term most commonly translated to mean ‘training’, sometimes referred to as an art form, as it is meant to demonstrate the highest expression of horse-human understanding. It

expresses the trainability as well as training of the horse as well as the co-ordination between mount and

rider. It is described as “the highest expression of horse training” where “horse and rider are expected to

perform from memory a series of predetermined movements.”