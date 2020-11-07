STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Chandni Chowk: MCD penalises PWD over dust control norms

The challan was issued to the department when North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash observed violation of pollution control norms during a visit to the site. 

Published: 07th November 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash and former Union minister Vijay Goel visit Chandni Chowk to see the redevelopment work being carried out | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the Public Works Department (PWD) for not taking dust control measures in Chandni Chowk, where the work for beautification and pedestrianisation of the heritage market is going on.

The challan was issued to the department when North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash observed violation of pollution control norms during a visit to the site. 

Prakash, along with senior BJP leader Vijay Goel, visited Chandni Chowk to see the redevelopment work of about 1.3 km long stretch starting from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri Masjid. “The Delhi government had announced war against pollution but, unfortunately, its department is not serious about the consequences of the pollution. Until they don’t practice, they can’t teach the public. The penalty was imposed just not to punish the PWD but to force them to take adequate measures to prevent pollution at its construction site,” said Prakash. 

Last month, Environment Minister Gopal Rai took stock of the project and found arrangements to control dust pollution satisfactory. The long-awaited beautification project, started in December 2018, was supposed to be inaugurated this week.“Still, a lot of work is to be done. It may take a few weeks to finish the work,” said the official. 

After the visit, Goel, former union minister, lauded the redevelopment project. However, he added that the authorities should plan beautification of internal roads and bylanes of the Walled city adjoining Chandni Chowk. Goel, who was elected twice from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha, also demanded façade restoration of all buildings along the Chandni Chowk Road.

Work per norms: Official 
A government official associated with the project said that all guidelines to mitigate pollution are being followed. However, the status of Chandni Chowk project would be reviewed and action would be taken, the official added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDMC Public Works Department
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp