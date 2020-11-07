Chandni Chowk: MCD penalises PWD over dust control norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the Public Works Department (PWD) for not taking dust control measures in Chandni Chowk, where the work for beautification and pedestrianisation of the heritage market is going on.

The challan was issued to the department when North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash observed violation of pollution control norms during a visit to the site.

Prakash, along with senior BJP leader Vijay Goel, visited Chandni Chowk to see the redevelopment work of about 1.3 km long stretch starting from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri Masjid. “The Delhi government had announced war against pollution but, unfortunately, its department is not serious about the consequences of the pollution. Until they don’t practice, they can’t teach the public. The penalty was imposed just not to punish the PWD but to force them to take adequate measures to prevent pollution at its construction site,” said Prakash.

Last month, Environment Minister Gopal Rai took stock of the project and found arrangements to control dust pollution satisfactory. The long-awaited beautification project, started in December 2018, was supposed to be inaugurated this week.“Still, a lot of work is to be done. It may take a few weeks to finish the work,” said the official.

After the visit, Goel, former union minister, lauded the redevelopment project. However, he added that the authorities should plan beautification of internal roads and bylanes of the Walled city adjoining Chandni Chowk. Goel, who was elected twice from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha, also demanded façade restoration of all buildings along the Chandni Chowk Road.

Work per norms: Official

A government official associated with the project said that all guidelines to mitigate pollution are being followed. However, the status of Chandni Chowk project would be reviewed and action would be taken, the official added.