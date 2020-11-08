STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe category'

In Anand Vihar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 431, in Jahangirpuri 465, 426 in Punjabi Bagh, and 424 in Rohini, all were recorded in 'severe category', as per CPCB.

Vehicles seen moving through thick smog as the air quality deteriorates with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere, in New Delhi

Vehicles seen moving through thick smog as the air quality deteriorates with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to worsen in the national capital, it has recorded in the 'severe category' on Sunday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In Anand Vihar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 431, in Jahangirpuri 465, 426 in Punjabi Bagh, and 424 in Rohini, all were recorded in 'severe category', as per CPCB.

"Several plastic factories are running in Mayapuri, due to which the pollution is rising here. We are facing several problems because of it, we are not able to breathe properly," said a local, Rajesh, in West Delhi.

"Due to pollution, I am having throat problems, and in breathing too, however, to avoid all this, I try to be fit and have not stopped my morning walk," said another local.

"I ride cycle, but due to speed breathing, I am not able to put face mask every time, the situation is really harmful," said a young cyclist.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

