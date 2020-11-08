STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Third wave of COVID-19 worst so far, says Health Minister Jain as Delhi sees 7,745 new cases

The national capital has been witnessing a fresh surge in coronavirus cases amid the festive season and rising air pollution.

Published: 08th November 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi.

A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi registered a record 7,745 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest ever daily count, taking the national capital’s overall tally to 4,38,529 while the active cases stood at 41,857. 

On Sunday, Delhi reported 77 deaths due to the infection in a 24- hour span while Saturday saw a total 79 deaths, the second highest since July 4, when 81 deaths were recorded.

Amid the festive season and rising pollution, the positivity rate has increased to 15.26 per cent, according to the health department ’s daily COVID-19 bulletin. 

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi was the worst so far.

“The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon,” he said while speaking to reporters in Dungarpur, Rajasthan.

Blaming laxity on part of the people for the surge, Jain said, “Some people think nothing will happen to them if they don’t wear a mask. They are wrong. Mask is the only medicine for COVID-19 till a vaccine is developed.” 

He cited aggressive testing and contacttracing among reasons for the spike in cases. 

Jain said the government had no plans yet to rope in hotels and banquet halls for Covid patients as it had already increased the number of beds in hospitals. 

The National Centre for Disease Control had recently warned Delhi to be prepared for 15,000 Covid-19 cases daily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID cases Satyendar Jain Third Wave COVID 19 in India
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp