Third wave of COVID-19 worst so far, says Health Minister Jain as Delhi sees 7,745 new cases

NEW DELHI: Delhi registered a record 7,745 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest ever daily count, taking the national capital’s overall tally to 4,38,529 while the active cases stood at 41,857.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 77 deaths due to the infection in a 24- hour span while Saturday saw a total 79 deaths, the second highest since July 4, when 81 deaths were recorded.

Amid the festive season and rising pollution, the positivity rate has increased to 15.26 per cent, according to the health department ’s daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi was the worst so far.

“The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon,” he said while speaking to reporters in Dungarpur, Rajasthan.

Blaming laxity on part of the people for the surge, Jain said, “Some people think nothing will happen to them if they don’t wear a mask. They are wrong. Mask is the only medicine for COVID-19 till a vaccine is developed.”

He cited aggressive testing and contacttracing among reasons for the spike in cases.

Jain said the government had no plans yet to rope in hotels and banquet halls for Covid patients as it had already increased the number of beds in hospitals.

The National Centre for Disease Control had recently warned Delhi to be prepared for 15,000 Covid-19 cases daily.