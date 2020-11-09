STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP claims 1.25 lakh MCD employees on strike; BJP says 'cooked up' story

'Today, 1.25 lakh employees of all three MCDs are on strike for non-payment of salaries, all offices are closed and all work has been stalled,' AAP leader Durgesh Pathak told a press conference.

Published: 09th November 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday claimed that 1.25 lakh employees of the three municipal corporations here are on strike, even as the BJP termed it a "cooked up" story, saying Delhi saw normal work by staff of the civic bodies.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) are led by BJP mayors.

The AAP, which is in power in the national capital, also alleged that the BJP is doing politics over salaries of municipal corporation workers to defame the Delhi government. A section of employees of the NDMC are on strike over non-payment of salaries.

"Today, 1.25 lakh employees of all three MCDs are on strike for non-payment of salaries, all offices are closed and all work has been stalled," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak told a press conference.

He also said that "if you look around Delhi, we will see that there are hundreds of hoardings around the city and if we calculate the total cost of these advertisements, then I think that by this money the salaries could have been paid".

But the BJP does not want to do anything constructive, Pathak alleged. "What they want is to politicise the matter and to blame the AAP falsely," he said, adding that on behalf of the AAP, "I just want to tell the BJP that enough is enough".

"If they cannot pay salaries of their employees after ruling the MCD for the last 14 years, then they should not have any kind of moral rights to stay in the power. We demand that the BJP should immediately release the salary or (its mayors) should resign from the MCD," Pathak said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor refuted the allegations. "We are shocked and anguished to see AAP leader Durgesh Pathak issuing cooked up stories related to MCDs. Pathak's today's claim of strike in three MCDs is totally false as today Delhi saw normal work by municipal staff," he said.

Since early morning sanitation workers are working normally, teachers took online classes, hospital and health centres saw normal work and maintenance department workers could be seen working, and all offices worked at normal strength, Kapoor said.

"No doubt civic employees are facing salary problems but the same can be solved tomorrow if the Arvind Kejriwal government releases constitutional municipal funds as due for 2020-21," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp