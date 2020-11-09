STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi records over 70 deaths for third straight day; 5,023 fresh cases

The national capital's positivity rate stood at 12.84 per cent. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 77 deaths and its highest single-day spike of 7,745 cases.

Published: 09th November 2020 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test at IIT Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded over 70 fatalities due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the death toll to 7,060, while 5,023 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.4 lakh, a health department bulletin said.

Seventy-one deaths were recorded in the city, it said. The 5,023 fresh cases came out of the 39,115 tests conducted the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 4,43,552, according to the bulletin.

The national capital's positivity rate stood at 12.84 per cent. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 77 deaths and its highest single-day spike of 7,745 cases.

On Saturday, 79 fatalities were recorded. The number of active cases in Delhi stood at 39,795 on Monday, the bulletin stated.

