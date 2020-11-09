FIR against AAP leaders for 'circulating fake video' on social media

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including its political affairs committee member Durgesh Pathak for allegedly creating and circulating ‘fake’ video on social media claiming corruption in BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The case was registered following the complaint filed by general secretary of BJP in Delhi Kuljeet Singh Chahal. Pathak couldn’t be reached for the comment. However, the AAP, in a statement, termed the allegations ‘baseless’.

Chahal in his complaint said that Pathak and AAP’s councilor Vikash Goel had made ‘false, concocted, and scandalous allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds collected by the Municipal Corporation as property tax.

Briefing about the development, Chahal said that the police are investigating the role of AAP leaders for circulation of the ‘fake’ video.



“AAP leaders have a habit of spreading canards against the local governments in states wherever they intend to fight elections. And as a part of a planned conspiracy they are running a forged campaign against BJP leadership in three MCDs. The allegation of misappropriation of funds in N-DMC collected as property tax is not only false but it is a planned conspiracy,” he said.

Chahel added that the news video in question was circulated with a logo of a television news channel to make it look genuine.The case was lodged at the North Avenue police station under various sections of the IPC and Information Technology (IT) Act on Saturday.

“BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal has given a complaint regarding a fake video which is being circulated on social media. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.



The statement issued by AAP said, “BJP has levelled baseless and false allegations. We will respond in the court.”