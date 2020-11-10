After spike in cases, Capital intensifies enforcement of COVID-19 norms

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: With the national capital reeling under the worst wave of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, all Sub-divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have intensified Covid-19 guidelines enforcement and activities to ensure social distancing in markets or public places.

The district administrations are also engaging Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and traders associations to restrict mass gathering of city residents and footfall in the markets.

“We have doubled enforcement and other activities for which more teams have been deployed to penalise people who are not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms. We are interacting with the RWA and traders bodies to control access to the markets and shops as footfall is increasing in shopping hubs and bazaars due to the festival seasons,” said a District Magistrate.

A senior official of the Delhi government said that in addition to strict enforcement of coronavirus protocols, directions have been issued to intensify information, education, and communication (IEC) campaigns in all 11 districts.

“We have started a few activities like announcements in colonies and market places to educate people about the disease and its symptoms. Frequent appeals are being made to people to stay indoors or wear a mark, if they have to step out,” said he.

As the enforcement teams have been complaining about frequent incidents of quarrel and altercations by the violators during challaning drive, the SDMs are seeking security from the Delhi Police.

“The police are helping us in the matter,” said another DM.

Delhi registered a record 7,756 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. It was for the first time, the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi breached the 7000-mark. For the last couple of days, the city has been witnessing over 6,000 coronavirus cases continuously.

A SDM, who is also in-charge of Covid care centres, said apart from penalising defaulters, maximum focus is on intensive campaigns urging people to abide by the rules.

“We are sending testing vans to weekly markets and other places for detection. We need to intensify testing, detection, and treatment. The challans are not the solution to the problem, however, following Covid protocols—masks and social distancing—is required to prevent its spread,” said the SDM. Swelling crowd in the markets is a major concern of the administration at present, he added.

