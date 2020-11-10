Delhi records fifth straight day of 'severe' AQI, traffic affected due to thick smog

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi remained in the “severe” category for the fifth consecutive day on Monday.

Till 9.00 pm, the Air Quality Index of the city remained at 489, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to private weather prediction agency Skymet, smog reduced the visibility in Delhi to 400 meters in the morning.

Huge traffic jams were spotted across the city in the evening as well owing to the poor visibility. The AQI in the neighbouring cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram also rose past 460.

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was 416 on Sunday, 427 on Saturday, 406 on Friday and 450 on Thursday.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) agency said the overall AQI struck 527 in Delhi at 10.30 am.

“A thick layer of air pollution as it prevails in the morning generally restricts the drop in temperatures... Despite unfavourable environmental conditions, the prevalence of cold waves early is quite unusual. Such a situation also impedes dispersion of pollutants and they hang around in the lower levels for extended durations,” Skymet reported.

As per Skymet, a major change is expected around Diwali wherein a rise of 4-5°C is expected with the reversal of winds and an active western disturbance will start affecting hills of north India from November 12 onward and the weather activity will spill over to the plains including the national capital.

ALSO WATCH: