Delhi Tamil Education Association to open eighth school in Mayur Vihar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote Tamil language and provide affordable education to Tamilians living in the national capital, the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA) is going to open its eighth school in Mayur Vihar phase 3.

The school will be inaugurated virtually by HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaadi Palaniswami on November 12.

The school that is constructed on a land of over 2 acres.

It is a five-storey building which has 37 classrooms which will cater to about 3,500 students. The higher secondary school will have classes upto 12th.

“The DTEA schools comes among the top government aided schools of Delhi. The school branches will complete 100 years. Our main aim is to give priority to tamil students living in East and Central Delhi. Further, non tamil students will also be given admissions,” said R Raju Secretary, DTEA. He added, “The schools will start from the coming academic year. Our aim is to provide free education.

All the seven schools are 95 per cent funded by Delhi government. In the beginning the new school will be started as a private one and then we will apply for government aid, CBSE affilation.”

“Besides, due to high cut-offs many of our students do not get admissions in college, so in a year, we will plan to turn it as a college,” said Raju.

The cost of the construction of the school is Rs 11 crore, of which the Tamil Nadu government has contributed Rs 5 crore.

The rest has been managed by the DTEA Management.