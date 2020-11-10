Pollution check: Panel proposes work from home, travel curbs in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Work from home, undertake only essential travel and avoid use of personal vehicle for commuting — these are part of ten immediate measures recommended by the newly appointed Commission for Air Quality Management as parts of northern India are seeing heavy pollution with air quality in hazardous category.

The members of Commission headed by formed Delhi cheif secretary MM Kutty reviewed air quality scenario in National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

They reviewed the situation, actions taken by various agencies so far and further steps to be taken for improving the air quality.

The Commission noted that future action will necessitate consultation with various stakeholders.

However, at this stage it stressed the need to strictly enforce existing laws, rules and guidelines to minimise pollution on an emergency basis.

The panel also felt active public involvement is critical.

Among measures for immediate action are minimizing use of personal transport to the extent possible and restricting travel.

It also called for strict enforcement of rules regarding dust control measures including at construction sites.

It noted that there should be strict enforcement to prevent burning of municipal solid waste and biomass and intensify water sprinkling particularly in dust prone areas.

"Future action will necessitate consultation with various stakeholders. However, at this stage, the commission stresses on the need to strictly enforce existing laws, rules, guidelines, directions and standard operating procedures to minimise air pollution on an emergency basis," it said in a statement.

The panel also called for encouraging "coal-using industries in NCR to minimize the use of coal in the coming months" It asked the implementing agencies to strictly enforce laws and rules regarding dust control measures, including at construction sites and burning of municipal solid waste and biomass.

Intensifying water sprinkling, particularly in dust prone areas and use of anti-smog guns at pollution hotspots, especially at construction sites, were among the immediate measures suggested by the commission.

The blanket of smog over Delhi thickened on Monday, reducing visibility in parts of the city to just 400 metres as the air quality remained "severe" for the fifth consecutive day.

Government agencies and experts said calm wind was exacerbating the effect of stubble burning and a "quick recovery" is not possible unless the number of farm fires reduces drastically.

(With PTI Inputs)