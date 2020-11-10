Two dead in road crash in Delhi's Greater Kailash

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two people, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were killed and one person got injured when a speeding car hit the three-wheeler in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, police said.

The accident took place on Sunday on the BRT Road near the Chirag Delhi flyover, they said. Police reached the spot and found two vehicles — an SUV and an auto-rickshaw — in damaged condition, Additional DCP (South) Parvinder Singh said.



Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw were immediately shifted to a hospital.

Vinod Kumar, the driver of the auto-rickshaw, a resident of Jasola, was declared brought dead at the AIIMS. Pankaj Kumar (35), a resident of Panchsheel Enclave, was also admitted to AIIMS.



Arun Sahu (45), also from Panchsheel Enclave, was taken to Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute at Sheikh Sarai, Singh said.