Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in his car; suicide suspected 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The body of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head was found lying in his car in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area on Wednesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased, Ravinder, was a resident of Ujwa village in southwest Delhi.

He was self-employed, they said.

The body was found lying in his car and a country-made pistol along with an empty cartridge were also recovered from the vehicle. The car doors were found locked from inside, said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, he said.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem which will be conducted on Thursday, he added.

The man is survived by his wife and two children, police said.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)