DMs to send daily reports on action taken regarding cracker ban

All DMs shall implement aforesaid directions and daily ATR shall also be submitted to DPCC on email,” said an order sent to all DMs by the office of divisional commissioner (revenue).

Published: 11th November 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal has banned sale of firecrackers till November 30 | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To ensure strict compliance of ban on firecrackers in the city, all 11 district magistrates (DMs) have been directed to send a daily action taken report (ATR) to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).  “Keeping in view the need of public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi, DPCC has imposed a complete ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from November 7 to 30 in the territory of the national capital Delhi…

All DMs shall implement aforesaid directions and daily ATR shall also be submitted to DPCC on email,” said an order sent to all DMs by the office of divisional commissioner (revenue). On Monday, the environment department released a standard operating procedure (SoP) for it’s implementation.  “We will compile a report of our enforcement activities or action if initiated daily and sent it to the concerned authorities as directed,” said a DM.  

The decision to ban crackers was, however, opposed by firecracker traders and dealers and the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They BJP have been demanding compensation for the traders, who had stocked the crackers for the festival season. Former union minister and Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel staged a protest at the firework market in Jama Masjid area against the restrictions. On Tuesday, Goel said that he along with the leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri would meet NGT chairman Adarsh Goel on the issue.

“The Delhi government-issued licenses this year to firecracker traders after which the traders purchased the firecrackers. All of a sudden, the government announced that the sale, purchase and use of crackers are banned. In such a scenario, the NGT should ask the government to compensate the traders or buy their stock,” said the BJP leader.

