E-health card in Delhi by Aug 2021, says CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to implement the Health Information Management System (HIMS) by next year August in all the its state-run government hospitals. The system, which will be on the cloud and digitised will bring patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and backend services and processes under one platform.

In case of emergencies, the system will enable the citizens to avail information from one roof. As per the state govt, Delhi will become the only state to have such a system which is to be extended to private hospitals in the future.

Under HIMS, various features such as web portal, mobile app, etc will be launched to store a database of the information of the residents. On this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “It is our duty to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the people of Delhi.

This management system should be able to provide all the healthcare facilities to the people. Other than that, by 2021, every resident of Delhi visiting a hospital should be issued a card to avail of the benefits of the government healthcare services.

Post the issuing, we have to ensure that this card is integrated with the HIMS.” The government will also be issuing an e-health card to the people, which will be a QR based card to identify and track demographic and basic clinical details of every patient.