STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Live streaming, court marriages: COVID forces wedding bells to change tune

Small is big when it comes to celebrating weddings in the Capital during the times of COVID, whether it comes to picking jewellery, guests or venues for nuptials

Published: 11th November 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding

For representational purposes

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Big, long drawn weddings are a thing of the past, at least for the moment. This wedding season, couples are increasingly embracing the concept of small and intimate weddings, but in a grand way. With restrictions on guest lists, there’s a rising trend among the to-be-weds for exotic locations - couples are either heading for the hills or opting for grand palace weddings across Rajasthan.

“The reduction in the guest list has significantly brought down the wedding costs, allowing the couple to either save or spend on much better venues and destinations, in comparison to pre-covid days,” says Sandeep Lodha, CEO, OYO’s Weddingz.in.

“We’re seeing an upswing in destination weddings since Unlock 4.0, wherein couples are aspiring to tie the knot at exotic locations like palaces, beachside venues, outdoor farms or even in-city affordable resorts. Places like Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore are some of the preferred locations this season,” he adds. Couples who don’t want to travel out of city are opting for open air venues like farmhouses and resorts.

Trousseau & Jewellery
There is cost cutting on t rous s eau and jewellery too. In place of heavy leheng as and shervan is , brides and grooms are going in for simpler options. “With small gatherings, not much is being invested in clothes and people prefer basic designs.

Men are going for Western suits and foregoing heavily embroidered traditional Indian garments,” says Bharat Ahuja, Desire Design Studio. Minimal, lightweight gold and diamonds are the mantra this season, say jewellery designers, though a number of girls are also going in for goldplated silver jewellery which look equally regal. “Earlier, brides would wear bulky heavy jewellery.

But now they are going in for single sets in cleaner designs,” say jewellery designer Archana Aggarwal. “Sterling silver crafted in American diamonds is in big demand these days - silver being cheaper than gold,” puts in Namrata Yadav, Maniram Jewellers.

Live streaming
Live streaming marriages on Zoom and FB is a new trend that has caught up with many couples. “Couples are embracing technology and the concept of streaming events and multi video conferencing tools to ensure extended family can participate virtually,” says Lodha. Agrees Faridabad’s Kavita Sharma, “I have a huge circle of friends, and my relatives are spread all over India. If it wasn’t for COVID, they all would have come. They wanted to attend, even I wanted them to be a part of my happiness. So, going live on Facebook seemed best to me.”

Court Marriages
There is an equal number of couples who are settling for court marriages and will have big fat weddings when the corona scare is over. “Our wedding date was fixed a year in advance by the family guruji. Both of us and our families are great believers in muhurats so we didn’t want to forego that. We had a court marriage on the exact date and time,” says Hitesh Kuhar. “But once all this is over, we would surely have all the functions in the traditional setting too,” puts in his bride Jaspram Ghuman. The big fat Indian wedding is going nowhere out of fashion. Stalled temporarily: yes. But, out completely: a big NO!

Reveals of a study
As per the Global Covid 19 Wedding Report released by the wedding tech company The Knot Worldwide, 23 per cent couples have cancelled wedding receptions, and in 90 per cent cases weddings are happening only amid immediate family. About 25 per cent would want guests to be tested ahead, while 75 per cent will be conducting temperature checks. Everyone then is playing it safe.

KEEP IT LIGHT
From traditional to more contemporary wear, brides want to keep their jewellery understated in
the Post-COVID era as seen below

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid impact Coronavirus impact weddings marriage COVID restrictions
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp