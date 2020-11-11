STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 3,000 properties to be de-sealed in three MCDs: BJP's Adesh Gupta

Published: 11th November 2020 07:44 AM

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday launched a de-sealing exercise at Rishabh Vihar under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), and assured that over 3,000 properties will be de-sealed before Diwali in the three BJP-ruled corporations.

Gupta said the Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee was supposed to identify encroachments of government land but it started sealing properties in residential areas, causing problems to people.
“It’s a great day for people of East Delhi as 559 properties are being de-sealed under the Shahdara zone,” he said while handing over de-sealing papers to the concerned property owners of DDA market in Rishabh Vihar.

“We had resolved for de-sealing of properties before Delhi, which is being fulfilled now. The exercise will speed up in the coming days,” the Delhi BJP president said. The three BJP-ruled municipal corporations had started the process for de-sealing over 3,000 properties last month.

Gupta had earlier said that 1,357 properties under the North Delhi, 700 under the South Delhi and around 1,000 under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation would be de-sealed under the ambit of a Supreme Court ruling providing relief from the sealing drive undertaken by the monitoring committee in the recent years.

