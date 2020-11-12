STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,500 personnel to be deployed across Delhi on Diwali

Besides, motorcycles with fire fighting equipment and high pressure pumps will be deployed to douse fire on the streets and narrow lanes.

Published: 12th November 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

People lighting earthern lamps on the bank of river Saryu for Diwali.

For representational purpose. ( File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Despite a complete ban on sale and use of firecrackers, the Delhi Fire Service has cancelled leave applications of its staffers and deployed 2,500 personnel on Diwali to deal with any emergency in the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to the midnight of November 30.

According to the fire department, it received at least 280 calls on Diwali last year but owing to a complete ban on sale and usage of firecrackers, it is expecting 20-25 per cent less fire-related calls this year.

However, gearing up for the occasion, its officers have ensured that vehicles are fully repaired and equipped to handle emergencies.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said, "Although there is a complete ban on sale and usage of firecrackers, the fire department is completely alert and equipped to deal with any emergencies.

Like every year, all fire personnel will be on duty on Diwali.

We have also identified around 24 spots where our vehicles will be deployed tomorrow as well as on the day of Diwali to attend any emergency.

" The spots have been identified based on analysis of call records data of last year from where the fire service received maximum calls on Diwali including the locations where the vehicles took longer time to reach, he said.

The fire tenders will be deployed at 24 locations across the city from 5 pm to midnight on both the days, including choti as well as badi Diwali, the fire official said.

The official said vehicles will be deployed at Azad Market Chowk, Jaipur Golden Hospital, New Ashok Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Radha Soami Satsang - Bhati Mines, Bara Tooti Chowk, Tilak Nagar, Lajpat Nagar (Central Market), Lal Kuan Chowk, Lahori Gate, Nangloi, South Extension, Sonia Vihar, Mehrauli, Ghitorni Metro station, Alipur police station, Rani Bagh Market, DTC Depot Katran Market, Gandhi Nagar Market, Mahipalpur Chowk, Sangam Vihar, Mundka Metro Station, Chhatarpur Near Tivoli Garden.

Besides, motorcycles with fire fighting equipment and high pressure pumps will be deployed to douse fire on the streets and narrow lanes.

The fire department has also appealed to people to take due precautions while lighting candles and diyas to ensure their safety.

"While lighting candles and diyas, it is advisable that one wears tight cotton clothes to ensure their safety.

After lighting diyas or candles, don't leave them unattended.

Be vigilant and keep an eye always," the fire official said.

