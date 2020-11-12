STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP ministers to perform 'Diwali Pujan' at Akshardham

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said ‘Diwali Pujan’ at 7.39 pm by him and his ministers at Akshardham Temple will be live telecast.

Akshardham Temple

Delhi's Akshardham Temple. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple on November 14 along with his cabinet colleagues, amid a ban on firecrackers by his government in view of the rising air pollution and Covid-19 cases in the city.

The chief minister on Wednesday tweeted a video message inviting people to join him and his ministers by performing ‘Diwali Pujan’ at their homes. He said ‘Diwali Pujan’ at 7.39 pm by him and his ministers at Akshardham Temple will be live telecast.

​“As two crore Delhiites will together perform Lakshmi Pujan, marvellous vibes will be created across Delhi and all the visible and invisible forces will bless them,” he said in his message. 

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Last Thursday, Kejriwal said the Covid-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to the rising air pollution and appealed to people not burst firecrackers, and join him and his ministers in worship and prayer on Diwali.

The Delhi government decided to ban all types of firecrackers till November 30 after a review of the Covid-19 situation by the CM on November 5.

(With agency inputs) 

